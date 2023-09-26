Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.74

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.74 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.74 ($0.20), with a volume of 112735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.17 ($0.21).

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,674.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nigel Pickett sold 443,602 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22), for a total value of £79,848.36 ($97,506.85). Company insiders own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

See Also

