Zhang Financial LLC Buys 541 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after buying an additional 355,174 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,420. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.14.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

