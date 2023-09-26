Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $68.20

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.20 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.82), with a volume of 941380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.80 ($1.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7,337.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

