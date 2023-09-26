Zhang Financial LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.36. The stock had a trading volume of 874,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,948. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.46. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

