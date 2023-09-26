Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. 12,518,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,298. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.28. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,025,637.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $2,025,637.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,112.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 715,072 shares of company stock worth $8,323,241. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

