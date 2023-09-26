Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.55

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 155500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.07 price objective on Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Enterprise Group Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of C$5.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group Company Profile

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

