Immunovant’s (IMVT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 26.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMVT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Immunovant stock traded up $20.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.85. 28,947,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,998. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $41.42.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 56,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,250,163.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 969,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,358,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,139.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,305. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,440,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2,105.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

