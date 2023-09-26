Zhang Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after buying an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after buying an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after buying an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,464,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.42. 515,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,192. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

