Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $68.96. 371,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,113. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.