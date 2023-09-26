Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,231. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.04.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,787.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $176,420.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

