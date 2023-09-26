Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $315.00

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 312.50 ($3.82), with a volume of 131554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.50 ($3.82).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.
Warpaint London Stock Performance
Warpaint London Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is 8,750.00%.
About Warpaint London
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
