Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $315.00

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 312.50 ($3.82), with a volume of 131554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.50 ($3.82).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on W7L

Warpaint London Stock Performance

Warpaint London Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 292.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 255.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £241.03 million, a PE ratio of 3,906.25 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is 8,750.00%.

About Warpaint London

(Get Free Report)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.