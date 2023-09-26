Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.38

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.38 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05), with a volume of 5141953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.06).

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.78. The firm has a market cap of £23.82 million, a PE ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 0.28.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers; independent financial advice for wealth management, financial planning, and tax saving services to higher net worth clients; and corporate advisory services for businesses.

