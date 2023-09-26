EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.86

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.86 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.40 ($0.18), with a volume of 5740875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.17 ($0.17).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised EnQuest to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.24) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) target price on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £272.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.68.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

