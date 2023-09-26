Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Down 3.9%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.15. 403,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 866,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $779.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. Research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $559,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $271,334. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 138.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

