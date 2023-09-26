Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.60

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.60 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.23 ($0.32), with a volume of 23565018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.45 ($0.13).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Up 151.0 %

About Oxford BioDynamics

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of £53.07 million, a PE ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

