Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

