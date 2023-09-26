Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is WD Rutherford LLC’s 4th Largest Position

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.3% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $556.22. 174,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $553.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

