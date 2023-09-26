VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Position Boosted by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,133,940,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. 614,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,661. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1347 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.