iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Wolff Financial Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $853,748,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after buying an additional 1,351,161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,438,000 after buying an additional 584,870 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,773,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HDV stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.07. 373,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,186. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average of $101.27. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

