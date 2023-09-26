Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,330,000 after purchasing an additional 620,034 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,543,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,353,000 after acquiring an additional 209,529 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 2,416,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,394,000 after acquiring an additional 126,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 837,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,597. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.