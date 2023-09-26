Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 990 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 237,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 89,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 474,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.84 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,019 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

