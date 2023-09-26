American Asset Management Inc. Has $23.10 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

American Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 24.1% of American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $88.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,868,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,564,525. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $109.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2886 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

