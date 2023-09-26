Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Wolff Financial Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $5.55 on Tuesday, hitting $411.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,307. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.29 and a 200-day moving average of $412.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

