Investors Purchase High Volume of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 35,315 call options on the company. This is an increase of 17% compared to the typical volume of 30,293 call options.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLU traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,023,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,190,965. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 38,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

