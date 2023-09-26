Baker Chad R Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Baker Chad R purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.44.

BDX stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.78. The stock had a trading volume of 302,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,006. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

