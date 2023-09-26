Albertsons Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 13,723 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 555% compared to the average volume of 2,095 call options.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ACI traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,195,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 82.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

