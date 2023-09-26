Baker Chad R Has $8.88 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Baker Chad R grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises about 2.1% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baker Chad R owned about 0.05% of Teradyne worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.87.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,257. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average of $103.12. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

