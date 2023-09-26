Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Down 6.3%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.54. 261,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 590,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALEC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Alector alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALEC

Alector Trading Down 7.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $544.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.83. Alector had a negative net margin of 140.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alector

In related news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $32,250.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,482.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,122,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $32,250.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,482.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,340 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alector by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alector by 84.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 64,589 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alector by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.