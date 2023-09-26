Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Down 4.2%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43. 55,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 473,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $25,595.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,430 shares of company stock worth $73,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

