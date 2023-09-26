Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 3.8%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.10. 1,100,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,061,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

