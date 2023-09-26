Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Up 4.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. 72,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 453,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Tuya Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $758.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 51.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tuya by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 110,092 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the second quarter worth $92,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,576,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 364,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

