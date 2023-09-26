Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading 4% Higher

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.87. Approximately 127,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,217,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.