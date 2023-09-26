Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,025 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 209% compared to the typical volume of 1,627 put options.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSXMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. 2,697,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,687. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

