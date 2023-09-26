SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 226,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 720,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.73 million, a PE ratio of -58.61 and a beta of -0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

