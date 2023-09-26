Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) is Baker Chad R’s 10th Largest Position

Baker Chad R lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up about 3.2% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

