Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,000. Equitable accounts for approximately 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $102,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 236.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Equitable by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Equitable Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE EQH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.89. 626,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,901. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

