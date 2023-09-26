KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 144.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.9%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KREF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 81,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $846.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 408.95 and a current ratio of 408.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 45.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 766,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 102,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $583,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

