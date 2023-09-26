Baker Chad R Has $9.72 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Baker Chad R raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 2.3% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 400.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 850.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,515,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.50. 1,494,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,886. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.