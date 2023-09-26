65,163 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Bought by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,163 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,885. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.84. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.