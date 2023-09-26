Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $73.95. 6,891,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,807,771. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.