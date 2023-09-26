Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $4.07 Million in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $326,580,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.10. 394,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,970. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Argus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

