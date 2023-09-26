IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises 2.5% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IQVIA by 125.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,186,000 after buying an additional 518,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in IQVIA by 268.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,916,000 after acquiring an additional 325,860 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,160. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

