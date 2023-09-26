Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after acquiring an additional 355,913 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,368,000 after acquiring an additional 276,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.71. The stock had a trading volume of 247,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,695. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.