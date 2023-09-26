Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 73.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 246,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,141. The company has a quick ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 89.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.88. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,005,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,613,000 after purchasing an additional 220,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 158,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,487,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 566,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 551,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

