Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Stellantis makes up about 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of STLA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,675. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STLA. Bank of America upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLA

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.