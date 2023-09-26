Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,055,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $503.88. The stock had a trading volume of 388,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,100. The stock has a market cap of $194.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

