Alico, Inc. (ALCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Alico has increased its dividend payment by an average of 79.1% per year over the last three years. Alico has a payout ratio of -51.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alico to earn ($0.43) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -46.5%.

Alico Stock Performance

ALCO stock remained flat at $25.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,689. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $196.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.84. Alico has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. Alico had a negative net margin of 50.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alico will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alico in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alico

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alico by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alico by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Further Reading

