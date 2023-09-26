3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,874,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,626,459 shares.The stock last traded at $4.46 and had previously closed at $4.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $595.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,169 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 1,585.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,442 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 23.9% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 91,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in 3D Systems by 60.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,146 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 33,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

