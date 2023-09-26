COPT Defense Properties (CDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CDP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
