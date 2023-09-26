Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 99.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.8%.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,801. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BXMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,101 shares of company stock valued at $160,704 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 153.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.